New Zealand’s incoming PM Hipkins says ‘making haste’ on changes in priorities

New Zealand’s incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Monday that his government would be “making haste” on reprioritising and looking at whether current policies need to be scaled down.

Hipkins appeared Monday on a number of New Zealand media after he was chosen on Sunday to replace Jacinda Ardern as head of the Labour party, thereby making him the country’s next prime minister.

Hipkins told TVNZ’s Breakfast on Monday that the government would be refocusing on “bread and butter issues” for New Zealand including inflation and would look at reining in other policies, without elaborating.