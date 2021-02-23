Reaction to Facebook agreeing a concession deal with Australia on media bill

Facebook said on Tuesday it would restore Australian news pages after negotiating changes with the government to a proposed law that forces tech giants to pay for media content displayed on their platforms.

Following are comments from Facebook, Australia and analysts:

Josh Frydenberg, Australia’s Treasurer

“There is no doubt that Australia has been a proxy battle for the world. I have no doubt that so many other countries are looking at what is happening here in Australia.

“Facebook and Google have not hidden the fact that they know that the eyes of the world are on Australia, and that’s why they have sought to get a code here that is workable.”

Campbell Brown, Facebook Vice President of Global News Partnership

“We have come to an agreement that will allow us to support the publishers we choose to, including small and local publishers.