Ten dead in Australia wedding bus crash

A bus carrying wedding guests overturned and killed 10 people in an "unimaginable" night-time crash as it travelled through a wine-growing area north of Sydney, police said Monday, announcing a string of charges against the driver.

The white Linq Buslines coach was ferrying 35 passengers from a wedding at a local winery when it flipped onto its left side late on Sunday, coming to rest on the pavement alongside roadside barriers at the entrance to a major roundabout.

It was Australia's deadliest road accident in 16 years.

Police said they had charged a 58-year-old man with 10 offences relating to dangerous or negligent driving "occasioning death" and denied him bail ahead of a court hearing at nearby Cessnock on Tuesday.

A dozen emergency workers wearing high visibility yellow vests were at the scene soon after the accident on a foggy night near the town of Greta, helping to ferry more than 20 people to hospital.