Flights grounded, power cut as storm lashes New Zealand

Tens of thousands of homes in New Zealand were without power Monday and hundreds of flights have been cancelled as a tropical storm lashes the north of the country.

A state of emergency has been declared in five separate regions in the North Island, covering almost one-third of New Zealand's entire population of 5.1 million.

Although the storm was downgraded as it approached on Sunday, it has already toppled trees, damaged roads and downed power lines.

New Zealand's Wellington-based prime minister Chris Hipkins was among thousands stuck in the northern city of Auckland after the wild weather grounded flights.