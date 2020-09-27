Azerbaijan, Armenia on war footing after reports of casualties in heavy fighting

Russia urges ceasefire

Ethnic Armenian separatists seized the Nagorny Karabakh region from Baku in a 1990s war that claimed 30,000 lives.

Talks to resolve one of the worst conflicts to emerge from the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union have been largely stalled since a 1994 ceasefire agreement.

France, Russia and the United States have mediated peace efforts as the "Minsk Group" but the last big push for a peace deal collapsed in 2010.

A major confrontation between the ex-Soviet Caucasus neighbours would draw in big regional players Russia and Turkey.

Russia called for an immediate ceasefire as did France.

"We are calling on the sides to immediately halt fire and begin talks to stabilise the situation," Moscow's foreign ministry said

Azerbaijan's ally Turkey blamed Yerevan for the flare-up and promised Baku its "full support".

"We strongly condemn the attack by Armenia against Azerbaijan," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Twitter.

"Armenia violated the ceasefire by attacking civilian locations," he said.