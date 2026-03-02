Trump vows to avenge first US deaths as Iran war intensifies

President Donald Trump vowed Sunday to avenge the first US deaths in the war he launched to topple Iran’s cleric-run state, which fired missiles across the Middle East even as the headquarters of its elite Revolutionary Guards was reduced to rubble.

Trump said he was planning for around four weeks of conflict after Saturday’s massive US and Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranian forces have responded with missiles and drones hitting targets across the Middle East, causing deaths in Israel and the United Arab Emirates as explosions shattered the peace of glitzy Gulf Arab economic hubs.

“I once again urge the Revolutionary Guard, the Iranian military and police to lay down your arms and receive full immunity or face certain death,” Trump said in a video address from his Florida mansion.

“It will be certain death. It won’t be pretty,” Trump said.