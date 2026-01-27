Not allies, not enemies: Britain's ties with China

Britain's Keir Starmer is in China this week, marking the first visit by a UK prime minister in eight years.

It is the latest in a string of Western leaders seeking a rapprochement with Beijing, as US president Donald Trump turns on traditional allies.

Starmer hopes to boost trade after years of strained relations, but must balance this with security concerns raised in the UK over a potential threat posed by China.

Here are the three key questions surrounding the visit:

- Where do relations stand? -

London and Beijing enjoyed what they describe as the "Golden Era" a decade ago -- a time when then-prime minister David Cameron and Chinese president Xi Jinping famously enjoyed beers together at a British pub.

But relations soured since 2020, when Beijing imposed a national security law on Hong Kong and cracked down on pro-democracy activists in the former British colony.