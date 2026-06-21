Vance arrives in Switzerland for Iran peace talks with Hormuz in spotlight

Israel Vows to Defend Its Forces in Lebanon

A halt to fighting in Lebanon was one of the conditions for starting US-Iranian talks on Tehran''s nuclear programme and other issues. But Lebanese Civil Defence said 20 people had been killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon on Saturday, hours after a truce took effect there.

Israel said it was responding to attacks from Hezbollah, while the Iran-backed militant group said it would not allow Israel "freedom of movement" in Lebanon. Israel says it is not party to the Iran-US deal and will keep its forces in the Lebanese territory it occupies.

A military statement said Israel was committed to the ceasefire but would continue to act against any threat to Israel or its forces.

Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 reported that the prime minister and defence minister had instructed the military to hold fire in Lebanon but that it would not withdraw from areas it had captured.

A poll by Israel''s Hebrew University, shared with Reuters, found that some 92 per cent of Israelis believe Iran benefited more from the joint Israeli-US military campaign than Israel and only some 8 per cent think Israel emerged victorious.