Banksy painting to raise millions for UK health service

A painting by UK street artist Banksy is expected to raise millions of pounds for the staff of Britain’s state-run National Health Service (NHS) at auction on Tuesday.

The painting by the elusive artist, titled “Game Changer”, first appeared at Southampton General Hospital on England’s south coast, during the first wave of the global health crisis last May.

The black-and-white painting shows a small boy playing with a nurse doll wearing a mask and a cape. Spiderman and Batman superhero toys lie discarded in a bin behind him.

The artist—who first emerged out of Bristol’s graffiti scene in southwest England in the 1990s—left a note with the painting thanking hospital staff for their work battling the pandemic.

“Thanks for all you’re doing. I hope this brightens up the place a bit, even if it’s only in black and white,” he wrote.