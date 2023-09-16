Kim Jong Un meets Russia defence minister in Vladivostok

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Vladivostok on Saturday where he was met by Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu, according to state news agency TASS.

Kim's rare trip out of his isolated country -- his first official visit abroad since the Covid-19 pandemic began -- has fanned fears among Western countries that Moscow and Pyongyang will strike an arms deal in defiance of sanctions.

Moscow is believed to be interested in buying North Korean ammunition to continue fighting in Ukraine, while Pyongyang wants Russia's help to develop its missile programme.

The Kremlin has said no agreement has or will be inked.

But Kim's extended tour of Russia's far eastern region, which began Tuesday, has leaned heavily martial, including his military-dominated entourage, symbolic exchange of rifles with President Vladimir Putin and tour of a fighter jet factory in engineering hub Komsomolsk-on-Amur.