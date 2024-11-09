Elon Musk took part in Trump-Zelensky call: Ukrainian official

Elon Musk took part in a phone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President-elect Donald Trump after his election victory, a senior Ukrainian official told AFP Friday.

"I confirm it," the presidency official who asked to remain anonymous told AFP, saying that the claim in a report by US news site Axios about the call on Wednesday was accurate.

Musk, the world's richest man, played a major role in the Republican's campaign, spending over $110 million of his personal fortune to help get him elected. Trump has said he aims to include Musk in some form of advisory role in his upcoming government.

His presence during an official call underlines his close ties to the next US president.