US wants end to Israel-Hezbollah war 'as soon as possible'

The United States said Monday it wants the Israel-Hezbollah war to end "as soon as possible", as it pressed for the enforcement of a UN resolution that required the armed group to withdraw from south Lebanon.

US envoy Amos Hochstein held talks in Lebanon's capital with parliament speaker Nabih Berri, a Hezbollah ally, in a push for an end to a nearly month-long war that has killed more than 1,470 people in Lebanon.

"Tying Lebanon's future to other conflicts in the region was not and is not in the interest of the Lebanese people," Hochstein said, referring to a key Hezbollah demand that any ceasefire in Lebanon be linked to an end to the war in Gaza.

Hochstein also said that while UN resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war, should be the basis for a new ceasefire; the parties had not done enough to implement it since then.

Under resolution 1701, only the Lebanese army and UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL should have been able to deploy in areas south of Lebanon's Litani River near the Israeli border.