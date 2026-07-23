US House passes symbolic resolution calling for Trump to halt Iran war

The US House of Representatives passed a largely symbolic resolution Thursday calling for President Donald Trump to halt military action against Iran, delivering another congressional rebuke as the Middle East war sharply escalates.

The measure -- which passed 214-208 after four Republicans joined opposition Democrats in support -- directs Trump to remove US forces from hostilities against Iran unless Congress explicitly authorizes the war.

But as a concurrent resolution, it does not go to the president for signature and carries disputed legal force, meaning Trump is almost certain to ignore it.

The vote came after the United States launched a fresh wave of strikes on Iranian military targets, its 12th consecutive night of attacks, while Iran has fired on US bases and American-allied Gulf states.

Four US service personnel killed in recent Iran-related attacks were honored this week as their remains returned to the United States in flag-draped cases.