7,900 people died, disappeared on migration routes in 2025: UN

Around 7,900 people died or disappeared on migration routes in 2025, taking the total dead and missing since 2014 beyond 80,000, the United Nations' migration agency said Tuesday.

The UN's International Organization for Migration said people were being forced into dangerous, irregular journeys when safe pathways were out of reach, and urged countries to find the political will to save more lives on migration routes.

The deaths or disappearance of around "7,900 people were documented on global migration routes worldwide in 2025", the IOM said.

The IOM's Missing Migrants Project "has documented more than 80,000 deaths and disappearances during migration since 2014," the agency said.