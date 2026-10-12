Why is Pakistani politics revolving around a prisoner?

Whether anyone accepts it or not, the truth is that Pakistan’s politics revolves around a man who has been imprisoned in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail for the past three years. The name of this prisoner is Imran Khan. On 18 August, the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered that Imran Khan be transferred to Al-Shifa Hospital in Islamabad within two days. Ignoring this order, Shehbaz Sharif’s government gave Imran Khan a tour of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and locked him back up in Adiala Jail.

Sohail Afridi, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, belongs to Imran Khan’s party, Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Afridi announced a long march toward Islamabad for Imran Khan’s release. To stop the march, the federal government began negotiations with PTI. But Afridi said that if Imran Khan tells them to stop the long march, they will stop. The federal government did not agree. Holding Afridi responsible for the failure of the talks, it decided to impose Governor’s Rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Governor’s Rule means the end of Afridi’s government, but the long march has not ended. On Sunday, Shehbaz Sharif convened a meeting of the federal cabinet, declared Afridi a facilitator of terrorists, and decided on Governor’s Rule and an emergency. Imposing Governor’s Rule in a province of Pakistan is nothing new, but the history attached to it is very painful. Sadly, this bitter history is being repeated again and again.