Trump weighs military option to acquire Greenland

US President Donald Trump is discussing options including military action to take control of Greenland, the White House said Tuesday, upping tensions that Denmark warns could destroy the NATO alliance.

Trump has stepped up his designs on the mineral-rich, self-governing Danish territory in the arctic since the US military operation to seize Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro last weekend.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that "acquiring Greenland is a national security priority" for Trump to deter US adversaries like Russia and China.

"The president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilizing the US military is always an option at the commander in chief's disposal," she said in a statement to AFP.