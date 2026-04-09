Macron tells Trump, Iran president ceasefire must include Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that he urged his US and Iranian counterparts, Donald Trump and Masoud Pezeshkian, to include Lebanon in the ceasefire reached with Iran.

Israel announced Wednesday it did not consider Lebanon covered by the Iran-US truce announced overnight.

Its strikes on Lebanon Wednesday killed 182 people and wounded 890, according to an initial government toll, with the capital Beirut hit by the most violent bombardment since the start of the Israel-Hezbollah war last month.