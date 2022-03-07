China open to mediating on Ukraine, says friendship with Russia 'rock-solid'

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi Monday stressed that the friendship between Beijing and Moscow was still very strong, despite international condemnation of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, as he said China was open to helping mediate peace.

Beijing has walked a tight diplomatic tightrope throughout the crisis, refusing to condemn its close ally Moscow after only last month touting a "no limits" strategic partnership between the two countries.

"The friendship between the two peoples is rock-solid, and both sides' future cooperation prospects are very vast," said Wang at an annual press briefing.