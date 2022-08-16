China sanctions seven Taiwanese ‘independence diehard’ officials

China imposed sanctions on Tuesday on seven Taiwanese officials and lawmakers it accused of being “independence diehards”, including banning them from entering, in its latest angry reproach of the democratically governed island.

The sanctions come after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan this month, a trip that China said had sent a wrong signal to what it views as pro-independence forces.

China considers Taiwan its own territory and not a separate country. Taiwan’s government disputes China’s claim.