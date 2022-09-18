27 people killed in China bus crash

A bus crash killed 27 people in southwest China on Sunday, police said, the country's deadliest road accident so far this year.

The accident took place on a highway in rural Guizhou province when the vehicle carrying a total of 47 people "flipped onto its side", Sandu county police said in a statement published on social media.

The other 20 people were being treated for injuries and emergency responders were dispatched to the scene, police said, without providing any more details.

The accident happened in Qiannan prefecture, a poor, remote and mountainous part of Guizhou, home to several ethnic minorities.