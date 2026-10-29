Inside Baihetan: China’s mega dam powering 75 million homes

Wedged into a steep gorge on the Jinsha River, China’s Baihetan Hydropower Station had generated more than 250 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity by June 2026, according to its operators.

They call it the world’s largest clean energy corridor, one that has met the household demand of 75 million people.

“This is the largest clean energy corridor of the world, which met the household demand of 75 million people,” Luo Yuanwang, Shift Supervisor of Shift 1, Operations Department of Baihetan Hyropower Station, told Prothom Alo on Wednesday.

While talking to him during the visit of the Baihetan Hydropower Station, he told this reporter that currently some 400 people working in the project.