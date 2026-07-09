Cleanup underway as death toll from China floods hits 39

The death toll from devastating floods in southern China's Guangxi region rose to 39 on Thursday, with nine people still missing, state media reported, as residents went about cleaning up.

Extreme weather has wreaked havoc on southern and central China this week, bringing torrential rain and severe flooding to Guangxi, with a typhoon heading towards eastern provinces this weekend.

Twenty-six deaths were linked to a dam breach at Liulan Reservoir, with seven still missing there, state news agency Xinhua reported.

On Thursday AFP reporters saw scores of lorries and rescue vehicles passing through a police checkpoint to drive into Liulan village.

Liulan was not the only reservoir that burst, local residents told AFP Thursday, saying another smaller one near the town of Gantang had also collapsed.