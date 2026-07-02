Beijing plane crash clouds China’s low-altitude flights, uncovers safety gaps

An unexplained crash by a tiny plane into Beijing’s tallest building and silence from regulators have cast a chilling effect on the low-altitude flights sector and uncovered aviation safety gaps in the Chinese capital.

At least one Beijing-based provider of scenic flight services has halted tours. Another in the eastern city of Qingdao has suspended its services after the crash into the 108-storey CITIC Tower last week killed the plane’s pilot and injured 13 other people at the site.

“There has been a nationwide suspension because of the security incident in Beijing,” Beijing Capital Helicopter told Reuters, adding that it did not know when services would resume.