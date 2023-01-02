China’s air incursions into Taiwan zone doubled in 2022

China’s warplane incursions into Taiwan’s air defence zone nearly doubled in 2022, with a surge in fighter jet and bomber sorties as Beijing intensified threats towards the island democracy.

Self-ruled Taiwan lives under constant threat of invasion. Communist Party rulers claim the island as part of China’s territory and have vowed to seize it one day.

Relations have been icy for years under President Xi Jinping, China’s most assertive leader in a generation.

But 2022 saw a deeper deterioration, as Xi’s military ramped up incursions and launched the largest war games in decades to protest against a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August.

China sent 1,727 planes into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ) in 2022, according to an AFP database based on daily updates released by Taipei’s defence ministry.

That compares with around 960 incursions in 2021 and 380 in 2020.