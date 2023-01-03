China media plays down Covid severity as WHO seeks detail on variants

Ahead of Tuesday's meeting, a WHO spokesperson said that a "detailed discussion" was expected about circulating variants in China, and globally, with Chinese scientists expected to make a presentation.

Two leading scientists and members of the committee gathering on Tuesday said they would seek a "more realistic picture" of the situation in China. They did not comment further on the private meeting after it ended.

The WHO spokesperson added that the agency would communicate at a later stage, probably at a news briefing on Wednesday.

But some experts doubted that Beijing would be very forthright.

"I don't think China will be very sincere in disclosing information," said Alfred Wu, associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at National University of Singapore.

"They would rather just keep it to themselves or they would say nothing happened, nothing is new. My own sense is that we could assume that there is nothing new ... but the problem is China’s transparency issue is always there."

The United States, France, Italy and others will require COVID tests on travellers from China, while Belgium said it would test wastewater from planes for new variants.

European Union health officials will meet on Wednesday on a coordinated response.

China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine from Jan. 8. But it will still demand a pre-departure test.