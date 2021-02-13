China bans BBC World News in row over Xinjiang reporting

China's broadcasting regulator has banned BBC World News, accusing it of flouting guidelines over a hard-hitting report on Beijing's treatment of the country's Uighur minority.

The decision came just days after Britain's own regulator revoked the licence of Chinese broadcaster CGTN for breaking UK law on state-backed ownership, and provoked angry accusations of censorship from London.

Thursday's move will do little to improve relations between the two countries, which have been increasingly strained by China's introduction of a security law in Britain's former colony, Hong Kong.

London's decision to offer millions of Hong Kongers a pathway to British citizenship has only further infuriated Beijing, which has accused Britain of behaving with a "colonial mentality".