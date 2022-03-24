China examines cockpit voice recorder from crashed airliner

Chinese investigators began examining the cockpit voice recorder from a China Eastern Airlines 600115.SS jet that plunged into mountainside with 132 people on board as recovery crews searched muddy fields on Thursday for a second black box.

The recording material from the first black box, found on Wednesday, appeared to have survived the impact of Monday's crash in relatively good shape, a Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) official said.

The cockpit voice recorder would provide investigators with details of communications between the flight's three pilots, which is one more than is normally required on board a Boeing BA.N 737-800 plane.