China launches virus passport

China has launched a health certificate programme for domestic travellers, leading the world in plans for so-called virus passports.

The digital certificate, which shows a user’s vaccination status and virus test results, is available for Chinese citizens via a programme on Chinese social media platform WeChat that was launched on Monday.

The certificate is being rolled out “to help promote world economic recovery and facilitate cross-border travel,” a foreign ministry spokesman said.

However the international health certificate is currently only available for use by Chinese citizens and it is not yet mandatory.