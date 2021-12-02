China summons Japan envoy over ex-PM Abe's Taiwan comments

Abe's comments "openly challenged China's sovereignty and gave brazen support to Taiwan independence forces", it cited Hua as saying.
"China is resolutely opposed to this," it said, adding Hua had made "stern representations" to Japan.
On Wednesday, speaking at a virtual forum organised by a Taiwanese think tank, Abe said that an armed invasion of Taiwan would pose a grave danger to Japan.
Abe, who stepped down as prime minister last year, is head of the largest faction of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and remains influential within the party.