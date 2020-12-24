China suspends UK flights over new virus strain

China on Thursday suspended flights to and from Britain after it reported a new, more infectious strain of the coronavirus.

China has largely curbed the spread of COVID-19 within its borders, but authorities remain highly vigilant about the threat of “imported” virus cases.

“Given the exceptional nature of the virus mutation and its potential impact ... China has suspended flights between China and the UK after full assessment,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a routine briefing.

As fears rose over the new virus strain, Ireland, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium halted UK flights earlier this week.