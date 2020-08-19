Chinese mainland reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 17 new imported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,339, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Of the new imported cases, eight were reported in Shanghai, four in Guangdong, two each in Zhejiang and Shaanxi, and one in Shandong, the commission said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Among all the imported cases, 2,127 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 212 remained hospitalised, with no one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.