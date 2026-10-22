Earthquake of magnitude 7 strikes China's Tibet
An earthquake of magnitude 7 struck China's southwestern region of Tibet at around 10:33 p.m. (1433 GMT) on Thursday, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said.
It was not immediately known if there were any casualties or damage.
The epicentre was in a high-altitude county in Nagqu, northern Tibet, at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), and the average elevation within 5 km of the epicentre is about 4,864 metres, CENC data showed.
The quake, the strongest to hit China since January 2024, was clearly felt in the local area, CENC said. The epicentre was around 400 km from the Tibetan capital of Lhasa.
In 2010, a magnitude 7.1 tremor struck Yushu, around 280 km away in neighbouring Qinghai province, killing at least 2,698 people and leaving nearly 300 people missing.