China’s Xi vows greater support for Russia in Lavrov meeting

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russia’s top diplomat on Tuesday that their countries should “strengthen mutual support”, state media said, as foreign ministers gathered in Beijing for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation talks.

Meeting Sergei Lavrov in Beijing, Xi said the two countries should “strengthen mutual support on multilateral forums”, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Beijing and Moscow should work to “unite countries of the global South and promote the development of the international order in a more just and reasonable direction”, Xi said, according to Xinhua.

Russia’s foreign ministry said in an earlier statement that “a number of issues of bilateral political contacts at the highest and high levels were discussed”.