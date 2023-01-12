Chinese fret over infecting elderly as holidays prompt Covid warnings

The outbreak is now overwhelming hospitals and crematoriums as it rips through the population, where many elderly are still not fully vaccinated.

With scant official data from China, the WHO on Wednesday said it will be challenging to manage the virus over a holiday period considered the world's largest annual migration of people.

Other warnings from top Chinese health experts for people not to visit aged relatives during the holidays, which are expected to see millions travel from mega-cities to rural villages, shot to the most-read item on China's Twitter-like Weibo on Thursday.

"This is a very pertinent suggestion, return to the home town...or put the health of the elderly first," wrote one user. Another user said they dare not visit their grandmother and would leave gifts for her on the doorstep.

"This is almost the New Year and I'm afraid that she will be lonely," the user wrote.