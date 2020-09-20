Mainland China reports 10 new virus cases

Reuters
Medical workers take a swab sample from students to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus as senior students prepare to return to school in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on 14 May 2020
Medical workers take a swab sample from students to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus as senior students prepare to return to school in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on 14 May 2020Reuters file photo
Advertisement

Mainland China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on 19 September, down from 14 cases reported a day earlier, the Chinese national health authority said on Sunday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas.

It reported 21 new asymptomatic cases, down from 24 a day earlier. China does not classify these patients without symptoms as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The total number of COVID-19 cases for mainland China now stands at 85,279, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More News

Mainland China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a man to conduct free nucleic acid tests for residents in the residential compound, after new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were found in Urumqi, Xinjiang province, China on 19 July.

China coronavirus vaccine may be ready for public in November

A staff member places a coronavirus vaccine candidate from Sinovac Biotech Ltd at its booth for display during the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), following the COVID-19 outbreak, in Beijing, China 5 September 2020

China to impose restrictions on all US diplomats

Chinese and US flags.

Chinese troops fired in the air in border stand-off: Indian army

An Indian fighter plane flies over a mountain range in Leh in the Ladakh region 2 September 2020.