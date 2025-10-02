China launches visa to attract foreign tech talent

China’s new K visa significantly simplifies the immigration process for those eligible, according to state media.

“Against the backdrop of some countries retracting, turning inward, and sidelining international talent, China has keenly seized this important opportunity and promptly introduced this policy,” state newspaper People’s Daily said in a comment piece on Tuesday.

In contrast to many other visa categories, the K visa does not require a domestic employer or entity to issue an invitation to the applicant.

“K visas will offer more convenience to holders in terms of number of permitted entries, validity period and duration of stay,” state news agency Xinhua reported in August.