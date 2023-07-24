Flooding and a landslide in eastern China leave 5 dead and 3 missing

Heavy rains caused flooding and a landslide in eastern China, leaving at least five people dead and three missing while over 1,500 were evacuated, state media reported Sunday.

China National Radio said the floods swept through a village in the Fuyang district of the city of Hangzhou, engulfing many houses on Saturday afternoon.

The rain later led to a partial mountain collapse and mudslide, affecting multiple areas in the district and more than 1,600 households lost power, CCTV said. Over 1,500 people were evacuated, Xinhua news agency reported.