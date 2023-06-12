China expands nuclear arsenal as global tensions grow: Study

The total amount of nuclear warheads among the nine nuclear powers -- Britain, China, France, India, Israel, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia and the United States -- was down to 12,512 at the outset of 2023, from 12,710 at the start of 2022, according to SIPRI.

Of those, 9,576 were in “military stockpiles for potential use”, 86 more than a year earlier.

SIPRI distinguishes between countries’ stockpiles available for use and their total inventory -- which includes older ones scheduled to be dismantled.

“The stockpile is the usable nuclear warheads, and those numbers are beginning to tick up,” Smith said, while noting that numbers are still far from the over 70,000 seen during the 1980s.