Taiwan president calls for ‘meaningful dialogue’ with China

Speaking at National Day celebrations, Tsai described the situation in the Taiwan Strait as “quite tense.” This, along with disputes in the South China Sea, a China-India border conflict and China’s crackdown in Hong Kong, showed democracy and peace in the region were facing big challenges, she said.

If Beijing can heed Taiwan’s voice and jointly facilitate reconciliation and peaceful dialogue, regional tension can surely be resolved, she added.

“As long as the Beijing authorities are willing to resolve antagonisms and improve cross-strait relations, while parity and dignity are maintained, we are willing to work together to facilitate meaningful dialogue,” Tsai said.

There was no immediate reaction from China, which cut off a formal talks mechanism in 2016 after she first won office.