Ties with U.S. at critical juncture: Chinese Defence Minister

He said China firmly rejected “U.S. smearing, accusations and even threats” in Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s speech on Saturday.

“We request the U.S. side to stop smearing and containing China. Stop interfering in China’s internal affairs. The bilateral relationship cannot improve unless the U.S. side can do that,” Wei, dressed in the uniform of a general in the People’s Liberation Army, told the Shangri-La Dialogue.

Austin said on Saturday there had been an “alarming” increase in the number of unsafe and unprofessional encounters between Chinese planes and vessels with those of other countries. He added that the United States would stand by its allies, including Taiwan.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has taken centre stage at the meeting, and Wei made a point of saying China supported peace talks and opposed “providing weapons, applying maximum pressure”.