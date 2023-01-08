Talks to include Paxlovid in its health insurance drug list fail: China

China will not include Pfizer Inc's Paxlovid in an update to its list of medicines covered by basic medical insurance schemes as the US firm quoted a high price for the Covid-19 drug, China's Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA) said on Sunday.

The Covid-19 antiviral drug is currently covered by the country's broad healthcare insurance scheme under temporary measures the regulator introduced in March last year as outbreaks rose.

But authorities held talks with Pfizer in recent days to decide whether to include it in the latest version of their list, which they update annually.

Inclusion on the list means a drug is accessible via state insurance schemes, which will boost volumes but comes with the condition that manufacturers lower prices. Past rounds have seen drugmakers cut prices by as much as 62 per cent after negotiations with officials.