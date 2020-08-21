Christchurch mosque massacre: New Zealand court set to sentence killer

A New Zealand court will begin hearings on Monday on the sentencing of a suspected white supremacist accused of killing 51 Muslim worshippers in a massacre that shocked the world and prompted a global campaign to stamp out online hate.

Brenton Tarrant, an Australian national, attacked Muslims attending Friday prayers in the South Island city of Christchurch on 15 March last year with semi-automatic guns, broadcasting the shooting live on Facebook.

Tarrant pleaded guilty to all charges in March, which include 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of committing a terrorist act.

High Court judge Cameron Mander will hear statements from 66 survivors of the attack early in the week and Tarrant is likely to be present in the courtroom. Tarrant will be allowed to speak to the court before sentencing.