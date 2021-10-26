Covid may have killed up to 180,000 health workers: WHO

Out of the world’s 135 million healthcare staff, up to 180,000 may have died from Covid-19 between January 2020 and May 2021, according to the UN health agency.

This grim estimate featured in a new World Health Organisation (WHO) paper based on the 3.45 million Covid-related deaths reported globally to the UN health agency up to May – a figure that the WHO said may well be at least 60 per cent lower than the actual number of victims.