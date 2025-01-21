Denmark says no country can 'just help themselves' to Greenland

Denmark's foreign minister said Tuesday that no country should be able to simply help themselves to another country, following US president Donald Trump's renewed remarks about taking control of Greenland.

Trump, who took office on Monday, set off alarm bells in early January by refusing to rule out military intervention to bring the Panama Canal and Greenland -- which is an autonomous Danish territory -- under US control.

"Of course we can't have a world order where countries, if they're big enough, no matter what they're called, can just help themselves to what they want," foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told reporters Tuesday.

While he didn't mention Greenland in his inauguration speech on Monday, Trump was asked about it by reporters in the Oval Office afterwards.

"Greenland is a wonderful place, we need it for international security," Trump responded.

"I'm sure that Denmark will come along -- it's costing them a lot of money to maintain it, to keep it," he added.