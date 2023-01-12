Harry's 'Spare' sells 1.4 million copies on first day

Prince Harry's autobiography "Spare" sold 1.4 million English-language copies on its first day in the UK, United States and Canada, publisher Penguin Random House said on Thursday.

The sales figures come as the first opinion poll since the memoir's publication showed Harry's popularity in the UK continuing to nosedive.

The headline-grabbing book was published on Tuesday and accompanied by four high-profile promotional interviews with the prince.

Revelations included Harry's claim his brother Prince William physically attacked him in a row in 2019 and that the once-close brothers begged their father not to marry his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

The 38-year-old former soldier also revealed he had killed 25 Taliban during his time in Afghanistan, sparking condemnation from military personnel and the Taliban.