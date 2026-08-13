Total darkness, then sunset as full eclipse wows spectators in Spain

Spectators across Spain watched in wonder, some whipping off their protective glasses and rising to their feet in unison, as a rare total solar eclipse swept across the north of the country on Wednesday evening, plunging it into darkness.

Spain deployed a massive police contingent and set up special viewing spots across rural areas that offered the best views of the spectacle.

Viewers in Buitrago de Lozoya, a rural district north of Madrid, clapped and cheered as the sky dimmed and Baily’s beads - bright points of sunlight that shine around the edge of the moon during a total eclipse - glistened on the horizon just after 8:30 p.m. (1830 GMT), lasting barely a minute.