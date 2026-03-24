Deadly strikes in Iraq blamed on US and Iran

An air strike in Iraq killed 15 members of a former paramilitary coalition, the deadliest attack on the group since the Iran war began, as missile fire elsewhere in the country killed six Kurdish security personnel.

Iraq has been pulled into the war triggered by Israel and the United States striking Iran on 28 February, and which has since engulfed much of the region.

The Hashed al-Shaabi coalition, part of Iraq''s regular armed forces but which also includes brigades belonging to Iran-backed groups, blamed the strike that killed a commander and 14 other fighters on the United States.

In autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan, a ballistic missile attack killed six peshmergas, with the region accusing Iran of conducting the first such deadly attack since the war began.

Neither the United States nor Iran commented on the accusations.