UK writer Samantha Harvey wins 2024 Booker with space novel

British writer Samantha Harvey won the prestigious Booker Prize on Tuesday for her short novel following six astronauts as they contemplate Earth from the International Space Station.

Spanning the course of a single day, Harvey's "Orbital" tracks astronauts from Japan, Russia, the United States, Britain and Italy as they observe and reflect on their home planet, touching on themes of mourning, desire and the climate crisis.

The Booker, which comes with a 50,000 pound ($64,000) cash prize, has launched careers and courted controversy since its creation in 1969.

Past laureates include Margaret Atwood, Ian McEwan, Julian Barnes and Kazuo Ishiguro.

"I was not expecting that," Harvey said upon learning of her win, the first by a woman since Atwood was recognised in 2019 for "The Testaments" alongside Bernardine Evaristo for "Girl, Woman, Other".

In her acceptance speech, Harvey dedicated the prize to "everybody who does speak for and not against the Earth; for and not against the dignity of other humans, other life; and all the humans who speak for and call for and work for peace".