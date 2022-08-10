Global Covid cases top 591 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now surged past 591 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 591,173,409 and the death toll reached 6,441,706 on Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 94,128,907 cases so far and 1,059,641 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.