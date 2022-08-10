Global Covid cases top 591 million

India registered 12,751 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 44,174,650 in the country, according to the federal health ministry data.
The cases reported on Tuesday mark a decrease in comparison to the daily caseload of Monday which was 16,167.
The country also logged 42 related deaths in 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 526,772 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.
New Zealand recorded 5,169 new community cases of Covid-19 and 18 more deaths from the pandemic, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
There have been 1,705 confirmed deaths attributable to Covid, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor since the pandemic began in New Zealand, the ministry said.
Covid in Bangladesh
Bangladesh recorded another Covid-linked death with 239 fresh cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.
With the latest numbers, the total fatalities reached 29,308 and the caseload 2,007,870, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case positivity rate slightly dropped to 4.34 percent from Monday’s 4.99 per cent as 5,504 samples were tested.
The latest deceased was a man from Dhaka division.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.08 per cent from Tuesday’s 97.06.
In July, Bangladesh reported 142 Covid-linked deaths and 31,422 cases, the highest death toll and cases in the last five months, as per DGHS.
Among the deceased, 57 were unvaccinated while seven received the first dose, 52 the second dose and 26 the third dose, according to the directorate.
Besides, 34,901 patients recovered from the disease during this period.
Bangladesh reported its first zero Covid death on 20 November last year since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.
The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and daily fatalities of 264 on 10 August in the same year.