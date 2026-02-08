Thailand votes after three leaders in two years

Thais voted Sunday in an election pitting the popular reformists who came first last time against the conservative who ended up as prime minister, with ex-leader Thaksin Shinawatra looming large from his prison cell.

The Southeast Asian nation's next government will need to contend with anaemic economic growth -- the tourism sector vital but arrivals yet to return to their pre-Covid highs.

Multibillion-dollar transnational cyberscam networks operate from several neighbouring countries, and a longstanding border dispute with Cambodia erupted into deadly fighting twice last year.

"We need a strong leader who can protect our sovereignty," said Yuernyong Loonboot, 64, the first voter to cast his ballot at a polling station in Buriram, the hometown of incumbent prime minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

"Living here, the border conflict has made me anxious. War was never something we used to think about."